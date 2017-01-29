2 University of Oklahoma students arrested after breaking into Tiger Stadium

Two University of Oklahoma students were arrested Sunday afternoon after breaking into Tiger Stadium. Samuel Holland, 20, and Lucas Miller, 19, have been charged unauthorized entry of a place of business and resisting an officer by flight in the incident. Both were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. According to a police report […]

