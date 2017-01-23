Even though the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be returning, that doesn’t mean he’s the favorite to win it all again. When Bovada released its 2017 Heisman Trophy odds Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sat atop the list as an 11/2 favorite. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the award for the 2016 season, was […]

The post 2017 Heisman Trophy odds: Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is early favorite appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill