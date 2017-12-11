4-star WR Devonta Jason’s Kansas de-commit could boost Mississippi State, LSU

Just 10 months ago, six players from the New Orleans area committed to Kansas. Now, only two remain, and teams like Mississippi State or LSU may benefit. Four-star wide receiver Devonta Jason de-committed from the Jayhawks Sunday, with an SEC destination possibly in store. He announced his decision on Twitter: I’m Decommitted From Kansas University […]

