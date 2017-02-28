A coup for Tom Herman: Bill Belichick to speak at Texas coaches clinic

‘Tis the season for college coaches inviting their NFL counterparts to speak at their coaching clinics, and new Texas coach Tom Herman might have pulled off the greatest “get” yet: Bill Belichick. .@THSCAcoaches: Since @NCAA has ruled it impermissible to have you speak at our clinic, we figured we’d give you a special treat. #HookEm […]

