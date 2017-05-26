ACC Commissioner Swofford refutes Notre Dame rumors

Notre Dame is committed to an annual ACC football schedule through 2037, but that doesn’t mean the Fighting Irish football program will join the conference any time soon – despite what rumors you may hear. ACC Commissioner John Swofford said the league hasn’t had any conversation with Notre Dame about football becoming a full member, […]

