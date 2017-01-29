Alabama assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested and charged Sunday morning with driving under the influence, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department records. Chapman was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with his bond set at $1,000. Chapman joined the Alabama football staff last March after spending three seasons as a […]

The post Alabama assistant strength coach Josh Chapman arrested on DUI charge appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill