The top four teams remained the same in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, though there was some movement among the quartet. Unbeaten Alabama stayed at No. 1 and unbeaten Miami now is No. 2, up one spot from last week. UM switched spots with one-loss Clemson, and one-loss Oklahoma remained fourth. Wisconsin, which is […]

The post Alabama remains No. 1 in latest College Football Playoff rankings appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill