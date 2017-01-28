Alabama’s Billy Napier expected to become new Arizona State offensive coordinator

Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at Arizona State, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Napier, 37, will be filling the vacated spot left by Chip Lindsey, who Auburn announced as its new offensive coordinator last week. Napier spent the past four seasons as the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers […]

