Alamo Bowl primer: A test case for whether experience matters in the postseason

There are three bowl games Thursday, including the Alamo Bowl, which features Colorado and Oklahoma State. This is the 11th consecutive season Oklahoma State has been in the postseason under coach Mike Gundy. Colorado is making its first bowl appearance since 2007, and coach Mike MacIntyre won numerous coach of the year awards this season. […]

