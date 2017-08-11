‘Always catchable’ Myles Brennan moving toward LSU’s No. 2 QB job

In two months in Baton Rouge, Myles Brennan has made giant steps toward winning LSU’s No. 2 quarterback job. Just ask the Tigers’ top wideout. D.J. Chark said Thursday that Brennan passes with a control that’s “rare in a young guy,” as reported by Christopher Dabe of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Chark hasn’t had much […]

