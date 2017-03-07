Archie Manning accomplished almost everything he could on the football field at Ole Miss. Now, a local gun maker in the Oxford area has customized an AR-15 assault rifle and named it after him. According to Rebels247.com, TGC Tactical in Abbeville, Mississippi made the assault rifle called, “The Archie.” The serial number on this AR-15 […]

The post Archie Manning has customized Ole Miss AR-15 assault rifle named after him appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill