Are those waterfalls in Arkansas State’s end zone? Why, yes they are

The college football arms race takes us to Jonesboro, Arkansas to Arkansas State’s Centennial Bank Stadium – a stadium that soon will have waterfalls in its north end zone. The school says planned renovations for the stadium – which will “enhance our fan game day experience” – includes constructing waterfalls on each side of the north end zone. […]

