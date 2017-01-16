Arkansas promotes Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator position

Arkansas has named defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads as its new defensive coordinator. Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema shared the announcement Monday evening on Twitter. It was our first team meeting tonight & awesome reaction as I waited to tell our crew that @CoachRhoadsUA is our new DC. #WoooPig #CountOnMe — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) January 17, […]

