Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl — reportedly for incident at Belk store

Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended for Thursday’s Belk Bowl — reportedly for shoplifting at a Belk store in Charlotte. SECCountry.com reported that Sprinkle is being punished for allegedly trying to shoplift items at a Belk department store. Belk Bowl players were given a $450 Belk gift card as part of the bowl’s […]

