Auburn has plans to build $28 million game day facility at Jordan-Hare Stadium

A new $28 million game day facility is in the plans to be built on the southwest corner of Jordan-Hare Stadium. If approved at the Board of Trustee’s meeting on Feb. 3, construction would begin in May. The new facility is expected to be 44,000 square-feet and include a 16,000 square foot renovation to the […]

