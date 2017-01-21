Auburn hires Arizona State’s Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator

Auburn has hired Arizona State offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to fill the same position on its staff, the school announced Saturday. Lindsey replaces Rhett Lashlee who left the school after four seasons to take the same position at UConn earlier this month. “My family and I are very excited to return to Auburn and our […]

