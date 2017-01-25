Auburn planning to build $28 million game day facility at Jordan-Hare Stadium

A new $28 million game day facility is in the works to be built on the southwest corner of Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. According to documents obtained by the Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday, the proposed project calls for the construction of a new 44,000-square-foot facility and include a 16,000-square-foot renovation to the Auburn football locker rooms. […]

