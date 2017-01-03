A day after losing the Sugar Bowl, Auburn is losing one of its more exciting players. Sophomore wide receiver Stanton Truitt announced via Twitter that he is leaving the Plains. pic.twitter.com/87aEVD27Er — Stanton tru (@TRUitt_thaTRUth) January 4, 2017 Truitt saw the most playing time of his career in 2016 when he pulled in seven catches for […]

The post Auburn WR Stanton Truitt announces intentions to transfer appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill