Auburn’s Rhett Lashlee leaving to take UConn offensive coordinator job

Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has been named to the same position at UConn, the schools announced Wednesday evening. Lashlee has agreed to a three-year contract at a base salary of $350,000 and will also serve as quarterbacks coach. Lashlee spent the past four seasons as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, beginning in 2013 when Gus […]

