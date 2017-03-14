Baylor has fired its associate director of football operations over allegations that he sent inappropriate text messages to a teenager. The school announced the dismissal of DeMarkco Butler, who recently was hired away from FCS program Western Illinois. He is the second staffer hired by new Bears coach Matt Rhule who has been fired from […]

The post Baylor football staffer let go for inappropriate text messages to teen appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill