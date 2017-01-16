Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora has announced his decision to declare for the 2017 NFL draft via Twitter. I made this decision for a lot of reasons and family is the #1, I loved baylor just as much as the next guy but I couldnt stay there forever — 5uper 8🎱 (@Ishmael_Zamora) January 15, 2017 Zamora […]

The post Baylor receiving corps takes another hit: Ishmael Zamora going pro appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill