The Cincinnati Bengals cleared middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict to resume practicing.

Burfict remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Burfict is coming off a knee injury.

He can be activated anytime in the next three weeks.

A Pro Bowl linebacker, Burfict led the Bengals in tackles in 2012 and 2013.

