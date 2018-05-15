Best Twitter Reactions: Supreme Court Axes Federal Sports Betting Ban

As you are probably aware by now, the 1992 federal law banning sports betting outside Nevada is no more. The United States Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision on Monday that the law known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act is an unconstitutional violation of the 10th Amendment, meaning that states are now free to legalize sports betting if they so desire. (Many do!)

“Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own,” Justice Alito writes for the majority. “Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not. PASPA “regulate[s] state governments’ regulation” of their citizens. The Constitution gives Congress no such power.”

This long-awaited decision sent a jolt through social media and every mainstream publication. Below, we’ve collected responses that made us laugh and a few more that speak to the practical implications of the watershed ruling.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Sports Betting Ban, Opening Door for Nationwide Expansion: A Round-up of Our Favorite Twitter Reactions

Practical matters and reflections

