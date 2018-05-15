Best Twitter Reactions: Supreme Court Axes Federal Sports Betting Ban

As you are probably aware by now, the 1992 federal law banning sports betting outside Nevada is no more. The United States Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision on Monday that the law known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act is an unconstitutional violation of the 10th Amendment, meaning that states are now free to legalize sports betting if they so desire. (Many do!)

“Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own,” Justice Alito writes for the majority. “Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not. PASPA “regulate[s] state governments’ regulation” of their citizens. The Constitution gives Congress no such power.”

This long-awaited decision sent a jolt through social media and every mainstream publication. Below, we’ve collected responses that made us laugh and a few more that speak to the practical implications of the watershed ruling.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Sports Betting Ban, Opening Door for Nationwide Expansion: A Round-up of Our Favorite Twitter Reactions

Steve Kerr asked his thoughts on the Warriors being underdogs tonight. “I’m taking the Warriors +1.5. Sorry, I just read that story on gambling.” Ended his answer: “Adam Silver on line 2.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 14, 2018

I, uh, can’t wait to gamble on sports for the first time. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 14, 2018

Live look at sports bettors across this fine country pic.twitter.com/H2Zvim6jXp — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) May 14, 2018

My bookie just lost his job today. #sportsgambling — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) May 14, 2018

Let’s check in on the Wives in the state of New Jersey after hearing the news of #SportsGambling being legalized pic.twitter.com/BwllPNO8ur — Scott Burke (@Scot557) May 14, 2018

People keep asking me “Stu how do you feel that the US Supreme Court rules federal ban on sports gambling unconstitutional?” MY RESPONSE IS SIMPLE!#SCOTUS #sportsgambling #FreePeteRose pic.twitter.com/Me5YDesPch — Stu Feiner (@StuSource) May 14, 2018

“The Supreme Court did what now?” pic.twitter.com/84kn1mVIET — Clemquon (@TheClemReport) May 14, 2018

Live look at my bank account now that sports gambling is legal pic.twitter.com/lCDrmVx9gr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 14, 2018

Ernie has the @NBAonTNT guys celebrate #SCOTUS ruling by betting $20 each on throwing baseballs. Chuck only has $100’s. pic.twitter.com/f1k3Hj8jqA — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 15, 2018

last summer, while in Vegas, I took the over for Browns wins in 2017 (believe it was 4.5) after watching DeShone Kizer play well in a single preseason game. so yeah, you could say sports gambling potentially becoming legal everywhere is a bad sign for me — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) May 14, 2018

Sports bettors in offices everywhere after reading the Supreme Court ruling https://t.co/bKmHr67lfg pic.twitter.com/UpMlRMRm1w — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 14, 2018

Anyone in the US who was already betting on sports #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/KdE1xmtFwD — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 14, 2018

Practical matters and reflections

Casino stocks jump after the sports-wagering ban is overturned by the Supreme Court https://t.co/L9q0VIadsV pic.twitter.com/2ZosSVG8tq — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) May 14, 2018

Notes on how @NFL will react to the sports gambling news: 1. Maintaining integrity of the game is the highest’s priority. 2. It won’t rush into the biggest pot of dollars. Will slow-play this & think long-term. 3. The direct dollars will come from licensing, logos, videos & data. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2018

Two big developments from sports gambling being legalized: 1. The audiences most affected will be international, young and mobile/social. All ripe markets. 2. It opens up new revenue streams by lifting restrictions for advertising on places such as casinos. Signage, sponsorships. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2018

I agree wholeheartedly with the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the ban on sports betting. When I was governor, I wanted to legalize sports gambling & use that revenue to pay for new stadiums. As usual, I was 20 years ahead of my time. #SCOTUS https://t.co/HMWoRMKtoo — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) May 14, 2018

(Holy shit, they legalized sports betting). — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) May 15, 2018

Quick thoughts on Supreme Court gambling ruling: 1. If you thought NFL injury reports (and how teams lied about them) were problematic before, wait until now.

2. Everyone is going to make more money now except college athletes. Because of course.

3. https://t.co/IZD43j7AgX — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 14, 2018

#SCOTUS 6-3 decision is EXCELLENT news for Atlantic City! Together w/ planned openings of Hard Rock & Ocean next month, today’s ruling allowing sports betting will have significant & positive impact on #SouthJersey, bringing tourism & tax revenue to the state & reinvigorating AC. — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 14, 2018

A great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions. New Jersey citizens wanted sports gambling and the federal Gov’t had no right to tell them no. The Supreme Court agrees with us today. I am proud to have fought for the rights of the people of NJ. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) May 14, 2018

Also Check out From Sports Handle:

PASPA Repealed: Watch for These 10 States to Offer Sports Betting First

How to Navigate the Sports Betting Information and ‘Tout’ Industry

A Bad Bet Disrespecting Legalized Gambling’s Anticipated New Customers

The post Best Twitter Reactions: Supreme Court Axes Federal Sports Betting Ban appeared first on SportsHandle.