Blake Barnett’s time at Alabama ended unceremoniously and he appears to blame Nick Saban as at least a reason why. In an interview with ESPN.com, Barnett said he’s “not quite sure why” things didn’t work out for him with the Crimson Tide but he says a coach’s comments about his nerves in the team’s season opener […]

The post Blake Barnett: ‘Certain coach’ gave me ‘negative reputation’ at Alabama appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill