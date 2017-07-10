Booger McFarland predicts Tennessee will be ‘abysmal’ in 2017

SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland is feeling pessimistic about Tennessee’s chances of contending for the SEC East in 2017. During an interview with Nashville based 102.5 The Game at SEC Media Days on Monday, McFarland said he believes the Vols will be “abysmal” and will need to weigh their options on whether to retain fifth-year […]

