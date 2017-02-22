Brady Quinn had high praise recently for new Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Although Daboll is not the brand-name coach many thought Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban would pick for his staff, Quinn – the former Notre Dame quarterback-turned-Fox Sports analyst – likes Alabama’s new offensive coordinator. Quinn played for Daboll during NFL stops in Cleveland and […]

The post Brady Quinn on new Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll: ‘His preparation is unbelievable’ appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill