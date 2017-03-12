Bret Bielema tweets shade about refs in Arkansas-Kentucky SEC tourney title game

Bret Bielema didn’t appear to be too happy with the refs following Arkansas’ 82-65 loss to Kentucky in the SEC men’s basketball tournament championship game on Sunday. Bielema, the Razorbacks football coach, took to Twitter not long after the game to offer his thoughts about the perceived favoritism in a sarcastic manner. #WoooPig also love […]

