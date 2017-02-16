High school coaches who attend South Carolina’s upcoming clinic this March are in for a treat. The program announced on Thursday that Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will be speaking. Don’t forget to register for this year’s Will Muschamp Coaches Clinic featuring guest speaker Brett Favre! Visit https://t.co/QeMAkc0dCw pic.twitter.com/1xBpC1KnNe — Gamecock Football […]

The post Brett Favre to speak at South Carolina’s coaching clinic in March appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill