Brittany Wagner from the Netflix series “Last Chance U” is not leaving East Mississippi Community College to work for another program. Instead, she is going to work for Newk’s Eatery. Wagner said Wednesday on “The Cube Show” in Huntsville, Alabama that she will serve as the franchise’s catering sales and marketing director for its five […]

The post Brittany Wagner of ‘Last Chance U’ reveals new job after leaving EMCC appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill