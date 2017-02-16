Brittany Wagner of ‘Last Chance U’ takes job in Birmingham with Newk’s Eatery

Brittany Wagner from the Netflix series “Last Chance U” is not leaving East Mississippi Community College to work for another program. Instead, she is going to work for Newk’s Eatery in Birmingham. Wagner broke the news during an interview with Cole Cubelic on “The Cube Show” on Wednesday. She is going to be their catering […]

