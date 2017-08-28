BYU-LSU game ‘almost certainly’ being moved from Houston

The torrential rain from now-Tropical Storm Harvey likely will force Saturday’s BYU-LSU game from Houston. #LSU AD Joe Alleva’s full statement, through administrator Bill Franques. pic.twitter.com/xvZCJGboUT — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 27, 2017 “Almost certainly it will not be played in Houston,” school spokesman Bill Franques said. Franques said that while AD JOe Alleva has […]

