Howard beat UNLV to pull off the biggest point spread upset in college football history Saturday night, and Cam Newton’s brother was a big reason. Caylin Newton, a true freshman quarterback for the Bison, combined for 330 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the 43-40 road win. UNLV was a 45-point favorite. WOW!!!Howard […]

The post Cam Newton’s brother leads Howard to biggest point spread upset in college football history appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill