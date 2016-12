Fans tuning in to watch SEC teams during the bowl season likely won’t need more than a minute or two to spot a big addition on some uniforms. A total of 157 SEC players on bowl-qualified teams will be wearing the “SEC Graduate” patch in their respective bowls, an honor granted to players who have […]

The post Can’t miss them: SEC graduate patches everywhere in bowls appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill