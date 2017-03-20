CB Shaq Wiggins: From Georgia to Louisville to … he’s transferring again

Cornerback Shaq Wiggins is on the move again. Wiggins, who began his career at Georgia before transferring to Louisville, announced Monday — the day before Louisville opens spring practice — via Twitter that he is planning to transfer again. I would like to thank the University of Louisville for allowing me to be apart of […]

