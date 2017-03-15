Clemson adds Alabama tombstone to football graveyard for national title win

Clemson has added four new tombstones to its football graveyard, including one for Alabama. The tombstones were added Wednesday to the graveyard, which is located near the school’s football practice facility. Since 1989, Clemson has commemorated significant wins – a ranked opponent on the road, a bowl game or a championship game – by adding […]

