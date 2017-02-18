Clint Trickett leaving Alabama GA job to become FAU TE coach

Alabama graduate assistant Clint Trickett has been hired to become the new Florida Atlantic tight ends coach, multiple outlets reported Friday. Trickett, 25, will replace Charlie Weis Jr., who the Atlanta Falcons announced as a new offensive assistant under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian on Friday. Weis previously had been an offensive analyst with the […]

