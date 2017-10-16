Europeans have always had a curious relationship with US Sports. However, times are good for those wishing to expand across the Atlantic. The popularity of NFL, NBA and, even MLB and NHL, has surged in recent years. NFL games at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London have been a massive success, perhaps more than anyone […]

The post College Football: a European soccer fans perspective appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill