The inception of the College Football Playoff introduced two new phrases to the sport’s vocabulary: “Power Five” and “Group of Five.” College football’s conferences and member institutions are placed into one of these two bins. Intentionally or not, the CFP through its promotion of these terms and the heavy dosage of status they imply, has […]

The post Colorado State proves Power Five teams don’t have all the fun appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill