Could Alabama or LSU be in future for Louisville RB Jeremy Smith?

What does LSU’s future at running back look like after Derrius Guice? A rusher who shared the backfield with a Heisman winner might be the answer. The father of Louisville running back Jeremy Smith says his son is planning a graduate transfer, and he’s discussing LSU and Alabama as potential destinations, as reported by the […]

