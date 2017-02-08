Could former LSU assistant Dameyune Craig be headed to Pac-12?

LSU fired Dameyune Craig last week, and Oregon looks to be the likely landing spot for Craig, who would fill the role of wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Ducks. Mario Cristobal, who was hired from Alabama last month, has the co-offensive coordinator/run game coordinator/offensive line coach title at Oregon. Oregon coach Willie Taggart […]

