Tennessee’s coaching search hasn’t gone smoothly, but there appears to be a chance that the Vols end up with Mike Leach. And that wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize at all. Multiple reports say Leach has interviewed with Tennessee, and the talks evidently went well. #Tennessee coaching search update: Source tells me the meeting with […]

The post Could Tennessee end up with Mike Leach as coach? appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill