Dabo Swinney slams Deshaun Watson’s NFL Draft critics

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t happy with anyone giving his former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, anything less than a first round draft grade. Swinney defended Watson during an interview with NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on Tuesday in which he called the national championship-winning QB “brilliant” as a football player and credited his leadership skills. Clemson coach […]

