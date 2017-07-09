Dak Prescott gave the son of a slain Mississippi deputy a surprise meeting Saturday. Prescott met with 10-year-old Nash Durr, whose father, Deputy William Durr, was killed while responding to a domestic violence call on May 27 in Brookhaven, Mississippi. According to The Clarion-Ledger, Nash’s mother, Tressie, and other members of the Durr family told […]

The post Dak Prescott surprises young son of slain Mississippi deputy appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill