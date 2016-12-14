Dan Mullen a candidate for the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching job? Maybe

Is Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen a candidate to move to the NFL? Sports Illustrated’s Peter King wrote that Mullen could be a viable option for the Los Angeles Rams in their coaching search. The Rams fired long-time coach Jeff Fisher on Monday, and King said Mullen, 44, could get consideration. “(He) is popular in […]

