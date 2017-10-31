Dan Mullen betting favorite to be Gators next coach; Spurrier, Tebow on board

Betonline.ag has just posted the odds on who will permanently replace Jim McElwain as University of Florida Head Coach. Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen is the market favorite at +350 (bet $100 to win $350). Central Florida’s Scott Frost and Mike Norvell of Memphis are co second choices at +700. Other notable names on the board […]

