Dan Mullen expresses interest in coaching in the NFL

Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen has been mentioned as a possible NFL coaching candidate. He admitted Tuesday that the idea intrigues him. He joined WGFX-FM in Nashville on Tuesday from the American Football Coaches Association convention at the Opryland Hotel when he was asked about the “coaching in the NFL” scenario. “I think I would,” […]

