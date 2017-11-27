GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dan Mullen’s introductory news conference as Florida’s new coach Monday was standing room only in a ballroom. Cameras created a wall as administration and athletic department staffers lined the wall, bumping elbows with former players such as Shane Matthews and Chris Doering. Heck, Steve Spurrier had to take a seat in the […]

The post Dan Mullen’s detailed approach should produce points — and re-energize fans appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill