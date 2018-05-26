I know you’re wondering why Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland would suddenly transfer. It’s simple. Because it’s the right move. Kirkland, who announced his decision to transfer via social media on Thursday, has no reason to believe that the Vols will get it right this time around and he can’t gamble. His clock is ticking. He […]

The post Darrin Kirkland’s transfer easy to understand when viewed through his eyes appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill