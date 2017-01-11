Derek Mason shoots down ‘Mason to Cal?’ rumors with tweet

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason quickly shot down a report that he could be in play to become coach at California. Regarding Cal rumors….to my team, our fans & #GoldRush17, I’m firmly Anchored Down in Nashville. Let’s Ride! 💫 — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) January 11, 2017 Earlier in the day, Fox Sports said Cal had interest […]

