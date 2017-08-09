Derrius Guice says LSU defense ‘can’t find a way to stop’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Last year showed that Derrius Guice was LSU’s successor to Leonard Fournette at running back. So now is one Tigers freshman ready to become the next Guice? Clyde Edwards-Helaire seems to be gaining ground in the race to become LSU’s No. 2 running back. So far, he’s already won over the Tigers’ starter. Guice said […]

