Last year showed that Derrius Guice was LSU’s successor to Leonard Fournette at running back. So now is one Tigers freshman ready to become the next Guice? Clyde Edwards-Helaire seems to be gaining ground in the race to become LSU’s No. 2 running back. So far, he’s already won over the Tigers’ starter. Guice said […]

The post Derrius Guice says LSU defense ‘can’t find a way to stop’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill